Last updated July 23 2020

208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugarland Run, VA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sugarland Run provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit you... Read Guide >

Sugarland Run
119 VICTORIA PL
119 Victoria Place, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
One of the largest Laguna models in the neighborhood. Sits on a premium lot backing to trees in sought after Sugarland Run. Features include NEW paint & carpet, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, 3rd bedroom/loft with walk-in closets.

Sugarland Run
781 SUGARLAND RUN DRIVE
781 Sugarland Run Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1760 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse with large open floorplan, bamboo flooring, updated and upgraded baths and kitchen. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID INSTRUCTIONS TO INCLUDE WEARING MASKS, GLOVES AND SHOE COVERINGS PROVIDED AT ENTRANCE.

46754 SOUTHERN OAKS TERRACE
46754 Southern Oaks Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Beautiful updated townhome located near many shops and restaurants! Brick front exterior with a one car garage on the entry level.
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.

12109 HOLLY KNOLL CIRCLE
12109 Holly Knoll Circle, Great Falls, VA
Spacious 5 BR, 3.5 BA colonial with two separate rooms perfect for teleworking or homeschooling. Sparkling renovations include fresh interior painting , all new carpeting, updated baths, & newer appliances including washer and dryer.

Potomac Lakes
46747 ABINGTON TERRACE
46747 Abington Terrace, Cascades, VA
This spacious, 3 level, 4BR, 3.5BA TH offers an impressive open floor plan w/ 9ft. ceilings and many updates. Updated kitchen w/granite, SS, new wide plank flooring main lvl, formal DR, sunken LR w/ FP.

Cascades
20553 WARBURTON BAY SQUARE
20553 Warburton Bay Square, Lowes Island, VA
GREAT LOCATION!!! Light Filled End Unit ***Open Floor Plan with Living/Dining Combination w/ Bay window and wood blinds***Spacious Kitchen with granite counters and separate eating space or FR**Vaulted ceilings in upper level bedrooms***Master

Potomac Lakes
46189 CECIL TERRACE
46189 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1814 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Sterling! This light-filled 3BR, 2.5BA home features an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy entertaining with a lovely dining area, spacious living room, and a finished basement.
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,266
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,042
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,974
1440 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Exo
1897 Oracle Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1377 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Say hello to brilliant living at EXO, sophisticated Reston residences that light up your lifestyle.
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1306 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1033 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1341 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
City Guide for Sugarland Run, VA

Virginia is for lovers -- of wine, steeplechasing, dog shows and for its rich southern heritage, and the recent love of high tech and planned communities built to look like typical ranch-style California homes.

Sugarland Run, on the outskirts of Washington, DC, is one of the nicer areas taking on this guise in home building development. It's a sweet and almost self-contained community neighborhood of Sterling. Just 25 miles from our country's capital city, the stability of the neighborhood and the amazing amenities included in the places to live in Sugarland Run are a world away from the traditional brick and colonial homes of Virginia's past. You get what you pay for here and you're rewarded with a lovely affordable place to hang your hat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sugarland Run, VA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Sugarland Run provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Sugarland Run. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

