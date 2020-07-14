707 RIVERVIEW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

SMART HOUSE! A gorgeous home wired for SMART THINGS technology for convenience and comfortable living. This home spans about 2789 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 updated baths, gorgeous hardwood floors, newer carpet on upper level and basement, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, two-story family room with skylights and wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors leading out to a spectacular deck backing to woods. Finished walk-out basement with a recreation room, bedroom, full bathroom, additional storage, and so much more. Please make an appointment for showings.