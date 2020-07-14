All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

707 RIVERVIEW COURT

707 Riverview Court
Location

707 Riverview Court, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
SMART HOUSE! A gorgeous home wired for SMART THINGS technology for convenience and comfortable living. This home spans about 2789 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 updated baths, gorgeous hardwood floors, newer carpet on upper level and basement, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, two-story family room with skylights and wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors leading out to a spectacular deck backing to woods. Finished walk-out basement with a recreation room, bedroom, full bathroom, additional storage, and so much more. Please make an appointment for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have any available units?
707 RIVERVIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have?
Some of 707 RIVERVIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 RIVERVIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
707 RIVERVIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 RIVERVIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 RIVERVIEW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 RIVERVIEW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
