502 BEACON DRIVE

STILL AVAILABLE!! Nicely updated 3 level townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 fulls baths and 1 half bath home. Open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout the main level, and an updated kitchen that leads to large deck that's perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. The fully finished walk out lower level features large recreation room as well as a bonus room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Fantastic location is very convenient to get to many restaurants and shops. 15 mins to Dulles airport. 15 mins to Tysons Corner. 10 mins to Reston Town Center.