Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

502 BEACON DRIVE

502 Beacon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

502 Beacon Drive, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
STILL AVAILABLE!! Nicely updated 3 level townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 fulls baths and 1 half bath home. Open floor plan includes hardwood floors throughout the main level, and an updated kitchen that leads to large deck that's perfect for entertaining and BBQ's. The fully finished walk out lower level features large recreation room as well as a bonus room that can be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Fantastic location is very convenient to get to many restaurants and shops. 15 mins to Dulles airport. 15 mins to Tysons Corner. 10 mins to Reston Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have any available units?
502 BEACON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 502 BEACON DRIVE have?
Some of 502 BEACON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 BEACON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
502 BEACON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 BEACON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 502 BEACON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 502 BEACON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 BEACON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 502 BEACON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 502 BEACON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 BEACON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 BEACON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 BEACON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

