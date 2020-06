Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Two Car Garage Town Home, spacious 3 three bed rooms and 2 full bath and one half bath. New Paint and New Carpet!!! Very close to Shopping centers and access roads (Route 7, Fairfax county parkway, Dulles Toll road, Route 28 etc..), close to Dulles IAD airport and shopping mall and much more!!!.