46833 NORTHBROOK WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

READY FOR SPRING!! ENJOY OUTSIDE LIVING ON A 3 LEVEL DECK AND SCREENED GAZEBO OVERLOOKING TREES ** THIS LOVELY, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH APPROX 4000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE LUXURY FEATURES THROUGH OUT * 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS ON THE UPPER LEVEL * LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS THAT WILL DELIGHT ANYONE WHO LIKES TO COOK OR ENTERTAIN * FAMILY ROOM OFF OF KITCHEN WITH COZY FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES * FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM * STUDY *ENJOY THE BASEMENT RECREATION ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, DRY BAR WITH MINI REFRIGERATOR AND WINE COOLER AND DEN * WALK UP ENTRY * * OWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET ON A CASE BY CASE * CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, COMMUTING *