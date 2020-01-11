169 N COTTAGE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Totally remodeled (late 2015) end townhouse next to lake! One of the best lots in Sugarland Run! Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring both levels. Quality workmanship. This is one of the largest models in Sugarland Run with a huge country kitchen plus a dining room. Large master suite. Fenced year yard + attached shed. NO PETS OR SMOKING Rental application may be done online$ 55 per person application fee to PPM (Professional Property Management) after which client can access rental application. Please inform listing agent prior to turning in application. $1950 certified check made out to Weichert, Realtors