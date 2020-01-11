All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

169 N COTTAGE ROAD

169 North Cottage Road · No Longer Available
Location

169 North Cottage Road, Sugarland Run, VA 20164
Sugarland Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Totally remodeled (late 2015) end townhouse next to lake! One of the best lots in Sugarland Run! Kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring both levels. Quality workmanship. This is one of the largest models in Sugarland Run with a huge country kitchen plus a dining room. Large master suite. Fenced year yard + attached shed. NO PETS OR SMOKING Rental application may be done online$ 55 per person application fee to PPM (Professional Property Management) after which client can access rental application. Please inform listing agent prior to turning in application. $1950 certified check made out to Weichert, Realtors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have any available units?
169 N COTTAGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have?
Some of 169 N COTTAGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 N COTTAGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
169 N COTTAGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 N COTTAGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugarland Run.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 N COTTAGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 N COTTAGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

