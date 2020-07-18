All apartments in Suffolk
Find more places like 2104 Piedmont Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suffolk, VA
/
2104 Piedmont Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2104 Piedmont Road

2104 Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suffolk
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2104 Piedmont Road, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs. Master is gigantic w/a large sitting room that can be used as an office/gaming area/2nd closet area. All secondary bedrooms are nice & spacious with one having an en suite bath. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Front porch is nice & large for sizable outdoor furniture. Rear yard is fully fenced-in w/a large patio area and small grass area. The Parkside at Bennett's Creek community is designed w/friendly-neighbors in mind. Hang out at the dog park and play ground area just down the street; party at the clubhouse w/fitness center & pool; have a picnic on the open green space at the center of the community. Conveniently located next to Parkside is Bennett's Creek Public Park including boat launch, crabbing pier, tennis courts, playground area, frisbee golf, skate park, outdoor picnic shelters, outdoor amphitheater & walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Piedmont Road have any available units?
2104 Piedmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suffolk, VA.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Piedmont Road have?
Some of 2104 Piedmont Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Piedmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Piedmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Piedmont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Piedmont Road is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Piedmont Road offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Piedmont Road offers parking.
Does 2104 Piedmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Piedmont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Piedmont Road have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Piedmont Road has a pool.
Does 2104 Piedmont Road have accessible units?
No, 2104 Piedmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Piedmont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Piedmont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place
Suffolk, VA 23435
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23435
Beamon's Mill
224 Beamons Mill Trail
Suffolk, VA 23434
Meridian Obici
1000 Meridian Obici Way
Suffolk, VA 23434

Similar Pages

Suffolk 1 BedroomsSuffolk 2 Bedrooms
Suffolk Apartments with BalconiesSuffolk Dog Friendly Apartments
Suffolk Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
Meadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VASandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VACarrollton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Nansemond

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School