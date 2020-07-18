2104 Piedmont Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Home has 5 bedrooms, including a room downstairs bedroom that can be used as an office. There are 4 bull baths including a full shower bath downstairs. Master is gigantic w/a large sitting room that can be used as an office/gaming area/2nd closet area. All secondary bedrooms are nice & spacious with one having an en suite bath. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Front porch is nice & large for sizable outdoor furniture. Rear yard is fully fenced-in w/a large patio area and small grass area. The Parkside at Bennett's Creek community is designed w/friendly-neighbors in mind. Hang out at the dog park and play ground area just down the street; party at the clubhouse w/fitness center & pool; have a picnic on the open green space at the center of the community. Conveniently located next to Parkside is Bennett's Creek Public Park including boat launch, crabbing pier, tennis courts, playground area, frisbee golf, skate park, outdoor picnic shelters, outdoor amphitheater & walking trails.