Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove. Many upgrades, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, and a gas fireplace. Fenced back yard great for entertaining. New kitchen appliances installed before move in. Don't miss out--this home will go fast! Pets welcome at owner discretion. Prime location near bases and shopping.



(RLNE5762083)