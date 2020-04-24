Amenities

122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included. Washer/dryer "as is." Formal dining room. Den with gas fireplace. Master bedroom and bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. 2 Car attached garage and driveway. Fenced backyard with storage shed and screened porch. No pets. No smoking. Available 7/1/2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2757504)