Suffolk, VA
122 Dutchland Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

122 Dutchland Trail

122 Dutchland Trail · (757) 436-5500
Location

122 Dutchland Trail, Suffolk, VA 23434

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Dutchland Trail · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
122 Dutchland Trail Available 07/01/20 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME IN APPLEWOOD FARMS - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home with foyer, cathedral ceilings, living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and all appliances included. Washer/dryer "as is." Formal dining room. Den with gas fireplace. Master bedroom and bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. 2 Car attached garage and driveway. Fenced backyard with storage shed and screened porch. No pets. No smoking. Available 7/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2757504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Dutchland Trail have any available units?
122 Dutchland Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suffolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Dutchland Trail have?
Some of 122 Dutchland Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Dutchland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
122 Dutchland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Dutchland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 122 Dutchland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suffolk.
Does 122 Dutchland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 122 Dutchland Trail does offer parking.
Does 122 Dutchland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Dutchland Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Dutchland Trail have a pool?
No, 122 Dutchland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 122 Dutchland Trail have accessible units?
No, 122 Dutchland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Dutchland Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Dutchland Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
