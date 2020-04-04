All apartments in Sudley
Find more places like 8217 Community Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sudley, VA
/
8217 Community Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

8217 Community Drive

8217 Community Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sudley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8217 Community Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
8217 Community Drive Available 04/01/20 End Unit in Manassas! - This is a Townhome located at 8217 Community Drive, Manassas, VA. End Unit Town House! Great Natural Light. Absolutely Best Value In Neighborhood. Close To Community Pool, Public Transport, 234, 66, Manassas Mall & Shopping. Just Needs Your Personal Touches.

The unit is professionally managed by Big T Properties - www.bigtproperties.com

Feel free to get in touch to arrange a viewing or if you have any questions.

(RLNE5665295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Community Drive have any available units?
8217 Community Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
Is 8217 Community Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Community Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Community Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Community Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Community Drive offer parking?
No, 8217 Community Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8217 Community Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Community Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Community Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8217 Community Drive has a pool.
Does 8217 Community Drive have accessible units?
No, 8217 Community Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Community Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8217 Community Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8217 Community Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8217 Community Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sudley 3 BedroomsSudley Accessible Apartments
Sudley Apartments with BalconySudley Apartments with Parking
Sudley Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA
County Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia