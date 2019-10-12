7575 BELLE GRAE DRIVE

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is updated 1 level living* light-filled 2 story foyer Entrance to home with lots of updates*new windows to save energy, new lighting, new plush carpeting*fresh paint throughout*Eat-in kitchen w/ lots of cabinets & counter space*new engineered flooring in kitchen and laundry*Tiled bathrooms* Washer Dryer inside the Unit*New Deck off the kitchen*Master Bed with walk-in closet & ceiling fan*Very Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms* Storage shed, 2 numbered parking spaces #218 and small yard*Perfect location with Mall towards Sudley Manor & 3/4th Mile to 66 from Woodson*Lot of Stonington Ameneties*Available Now