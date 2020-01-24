All apartments in Sudley
7433 ROKEBY DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

7433 ROKEBY DRIVE

7433 Rokeby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Rokeby Drive, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 3-level townhome with new, plank LVT flooring on main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated half bath. Beautiful crown molding in and dining rooms; built-in shelving in the living room. Second-floor laundry room with newer, front-load washer/dryer; updated second-floor bath; spacious owner's suite with ensuite and large walk-in closet. Private patio with storage shed. This home is larger than most in the neighborhood at over 1,600 sq ft and has many updates. Just off Rte 234 and convenient to 66, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have any available units?
7433 ROKEBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sudley, VA.
What amenities does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have?
Some of 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7433 ROKEBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sudley.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 ROKEBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

