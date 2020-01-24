7433 ROKEBY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated 3-level townhome with new, plank LVT flooring on main level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated half bath. Beautiful crown molding in and dining rooms; built-in shelving in the living room. Second-floor laundry room with newer, front-load washer/dryer; updated second-floor bath; spacious owner's suite with ensuite and large walk-in closet. Private patio with storage shed. This home is larger than most in the neighborhood at over 1,600 sq ft and has many updates. Just off Rte 234 and convenient to 66, shopping and dining.