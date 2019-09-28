All apartments in Sudley
10391 Dylan Pl
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

10391 Dylan Pl

10391 Dylan Place · No Longer Available
Location

10391 Dylan Place, Sudley, VA 20109

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
10391 Dylan Pl Available 11/05/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Renters Warehouse present to you this spacious three level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome situated in Sudley. Main level features eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile floor and tiled back splash, large living room with wood-burning fire place, separate dining room with chair rail. Huge second upper level master suite with attached full bath & large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fenced yard. This home is also conveniently located mins from 66 and 234 with easy access to shopping, fine-dining and public transportation. Rent includes gas and trash pickup. No pets allowed. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call 202.217.4807

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10391 Dylan Pl have any available units?
10391 Dylan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 10391 Dylan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10391 Dylan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10391 Dylan Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl is not pet friendly.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl offer parking?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not offer parking.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl have a pool?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl have accessible units?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10391 Dylan Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10391 Dylan Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
