Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

10391 Dylan Pl Available 11/05/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Renters Warehouse present to you this spacious three level 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome situated in Sudley. Main level features eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile floor and tiled back splash, large living room with wood-burning fire place, separate dining room with chair rail. Huge second upper level master suite with attached full bath & large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fenced yard. This home is also conveniently located mins from 66 and 234 with easy access to shopping, fine-dining and public transportation. Rent includes gas and trash pickup. No pets allowed. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person, $10/month Maintenance fee added to rent, $99 move-in fee. To schedule a showing please call 202.217.4807



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158898)