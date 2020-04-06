All apartments in Sudley
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:22 PM

10324 LOMOND DR

10324 Lomond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10324 Lomond Drive, Sudley, VA 20109
Westgate of Lomond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely bright and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial style detached single family home. This home features a spacious and well kept kitchen/dining room combo which has been renovated in 2019 with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, new appliances and freshly painted in a calming blue tone of paint selection. You will love the spacious living room and separate family room with brick fireplace. The laundry room is located in the lower level. The four bedrooms is on the upper level with hardwood floors throughout and two full baths. There is a large upper level deck with a beautiful view, newly built in 2019 which can also be used as a patio and is accessible from two of the bedrooms. Huge fully fenced in backyard with updated storage shed is also and additional feature. Lots of natural light throughout. Water heater is brand new less than 1 year old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

