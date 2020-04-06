10324 LOMOND DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this lovely bright and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial style detached single family home. This home features a spacious and well kept kitchen/dining room combo which has been renovated in 2019 with granite counter tops, recessed lighting, new appliances and freshly painted in a calming blue tone of paint selection. You will love the spacious living room and separate family room with brick fireplace. The laundry room is located in the lower level. The four bedrooms is on the upper level with hardwood floors throughout and two full baths. There is a large upper level deck with a beautiful view, newly built in 2019 which can also be used as a patio and is accessible from two of the bedrooms. Huge fully fenced in backyard with updated storage shed is also and additional feature. Lots of natural light throughout. Water heater is brand new less than 1 year old.