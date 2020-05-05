10230 Winchester Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright beautiful totally renovated 3 bedroom townhome. - Conveniently located townhouse with all new flooring and fixtures is available now for lease. This home is bright and spacious with a new kitchen. This home has hard wood floors on the 1st level and carpet on the 2nd. Please contact us for a tour. Pets welcome.

www.bigtproperties.com



(RLNE4434832)