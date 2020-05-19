42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Luxurious TH w/garage in Sought after Stone Ridge Community! Dining room balcony overlooks open living room w/12'+ Ceilings & Bright Palladian Windows. Perfect for entertaining 3-sided Gas fireplace in Family room. Large Master Bedroom w/vaulted Ceilings with 2 walk-in closets! Master bathroom w/soaking tub & separate shower. Laundry on the upper level. One car garage with driveway parking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Available to view after June 2nd. Available to occupy from June 14th, 2020.