Stone Ridge, VA
42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE

42255 Black Rock Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42255 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxurious TH w/garage in Sought after Stone Ridge Community! Dining room balcony overlooks open living room w/12'+ Ceilings & Bright Palladian Windows. Perfect for entertaining 3-sided Gas fireplace in Family room. Large Master Bedroom w/vaulted Ceilings with 2 walk-in closets! Master bathroom w/soaking tub & separate shower. Laundry on the upper level. One car garage with driveway parking. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Available to view after June 2nd. Available to occupy from June 14th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have any available units?
42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have?
Some of 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42255 BLACK ROCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

