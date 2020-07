42223 DEAN CHAPEL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

SPACIOUS MOVE IN READY TOWN HOUSE IN CHANTILLY . OVER 2,600 SQ. FT. OF USABLE SPACE WITH INVITING OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, GOURMET KITCHEN , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH AND 1 HALF BATH. MAIN FLOOR HAS LIVING/DINING/FAMILY ROOMS, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND UPDATED COUNTERS WITH WALK OUT TO SPACIOUS DECK. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING FOYER AND LIVING ROOM . SPACIOUS UPPER LEVEL WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN HIS AND HERS CLOSET AND LUXURY BATH INCLUDING SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOM AND UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. A HUGE FULLY FINISHED RECREATION ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH A FULL BATH WALKS OUT TO THE LARGE BACKYARD. 2 CAR GARAGE AND EXTRA STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. PUBLIC LIBRARY AND HOSPITAL WITHIN A 2 MILE RADIUS. GREAT COMMUNITY AND LOTS OF AMENITIES THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE AND MOVE IN READY.