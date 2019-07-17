All apartments in Stone Ridge
42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE

42128 Fremont Preserve Square · No Longer Available
Location

42128 Fremont Preserve Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and Gorgeous Stunning Townhouse 3 Lvls New 2 Car Garage Total of 2280+ SQ, Gleaming Hard Floors on Main level Open Floor plan, Fresh New Paint and Carpets Installed. Excellent Dream Chef kitchen with brans new installed granite counter top walks out on the main level to an excellent deck, Spacious Rec Room with Half Bath walk out to Rear Fenced Yard with Huge Patio. Spacious Master with Walk In Closets & Large Master Bth. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, New Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, private lake, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have any available units?
42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have?
Some of 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
