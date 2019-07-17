42128 FREMONT PRESERVE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful and Gorgeous Stunning Townhouse 3 Lvls New 2 Car Garage Total of 2280+ SQ, Gleaming Hard Floors on Main level Open Floor plan, Fresh New Paint and Carpets Installed. Excellent Dream Chef kitchen with brans new installed granite counter top walks out on the main level to an excellent deck, Spacious Rec Room with Half Bath walk out to Rear Fenced Yard with Huge Patio. Spacious Master with Walk In Closets & Large Master Bth. This home is located at walkable distance to Park and Ride to DC and Metro Station, Gum Spring Library, New Stone Springs Hospital, Physicians offices, Shopping and minutes from Route 50 and Route 606. This home is move in ready and located in a community loaded with amenities including an outdoor pool, a club house, private lake, walking/jogging trails, exercise room, sports courts, playgrounds, Nearby Harris Teeter, Walmart, Target, Costco, Dulles International Airport, future Silver Line Metro and so much more!