Stone Ridge, VA
42007 POWELLS FARM WAY
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

42007 POWELLS FARM WAY

42007 Powells Farm Way · No Longer Available
Location

42007 Powells Farm Way, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous "The Stanhope" Ryan Home model in sought-after Virginia Manor/Seven Hills Community> Luxury living in every inch of this meticulously maintained home features 5+ bedrooms 3.5 baths> Main Level office/Study> Beautiful welcoming Hard wood floor throughout entire main level> Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Wall Ovens, Gas Cook-top, Huge Kitchen Island, Morning Room/Sun-Room leading to Large deck w/Stairs going down to nice fenced backyard> Formal dining room, Large family room w/gas Fireplace, Stone Mantel, a ceiling fan w/lights, and lots of windows> Large Master bedroom w/tray ceiling & Sitting room> Luxurious Master bath with his and her Walk-in Closets, Soaking tub w/Jacuzzi Jets, separate shower, and dual granite vanities> 3 other Bedrooms with windows, tons of light and good size closets ALL with ceiling fans> Upper level laundry room> Upstairs hall Full bath w/tub and double vanity> Fully finished walkout basement with wet bar> Media room pre-wired and ready for Home theatre set up> Extra room that could be used as a guest bedroom or cardio work-out> Large Rec-room big enough for Large gathering with Full bathroom and standing Shower> Oversized 2 car garage, and a walk-up exit> Freshly painted throughout> Great community featuring a swimming pool, a fitness center, plenty of tot lots and kids play area> Close to shopping, restaurants, Route 50, Loudoun County Pkwy, and Dulles Airport> A must See> Application Fee $50/Adult. Credit and Background check application is attached in Document.Thanks for Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have any available units?
42007 POWELLS FARM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have?
Some of 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
42007 POWELLS FARM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY offers parking.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY has a pool.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have accessible units?
No, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 42007 POWELLS FARM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
