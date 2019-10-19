42007 POWELLS FARM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room

Gorgeous "The Stanhope" Ryan Home model in sought-after Virginia Manor/Seven Hills Community> Luxury living in every inch of this meticulously maintained home features 5+ bedrooms 3.5 baths> Main Level office/Study> Beautiful welcoming Hard wood floor throughout entire main level> Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Wall Ovens, Gas Cook-top, Huge Kitchen Island, Morning Room/Sun-Room leading to Large deck w/Stairs going down to nice fenced backyard> Formal dining room, Large family room w/gas Fireplace, Stone Mantel, a ceiling fan w/lights, and lots of windows> Large Master bedroom w/tray ceiling & Sitting room> Luxurious Master bath with his and her Walk-in Closets, Soaking tub w/Jacuzzi Jets, separate shower, and dual granite vanities> 3 other Bedrooms with windows, tons of light and good size closets ALL with ceiling fans> Upper level laundry room> Upstairs hall Full bath w/tub and double vanity> Fully finished walkout basement with wet bar> Media room pre-wired and ready for Home theatre set up> Extra room that could be used as a guest bedroom or cardio work-out> Large Rec-room big enough for Large gathering with Full bathroom and standing Shower> Oversized 2 car garage, and a walk-up exit> Freshly painted throughout> Great community featuring a swimming pool, a fitness center, plenty of tot lots and kids play area> Close to shopping, restaurants, Route 50, Loudoun County Pkwy, and Dulles Airport> A must See> Application Fee $50/Adult. Credit and Background check application is attached in Document.Thanks for Showing