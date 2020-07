Amenities

Brand new - Never Lived In! - Town House Condo Woodson model 2,205 sq ft - 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath. Great features - kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliance. Main level with hardwood floors. Large balcony to the rear. Washer/Dryer and Window treatments have been installed sine the photos were taken. Very convenient for shops/restaurants, park & ride to DC and all the facilities of Stone Ridge. Sorry no pets.