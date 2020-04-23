41813 INSPIRATION TERRACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available immediately. Fabulous location with 2 bed/ 2.5 bath / 1 car garage and plenty of street parking. Large main level living room and kitchen with a built in microwave, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space; Laundry Room on upper level. Amenity Rich community including trails, tot lots, lakes, pool, gym, and more! Pet friendly (case by case).. Shopping center and library within walking distance. Property professionally Managed. Don't miss out on this opportunity. PLEASE CONTACT ALT AGENT Tina Alvi (703) 559-5255 WITH ANY QUESTIONS *