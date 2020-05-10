All apartments in Stone Ridge
41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE

41783 Expectation Square · No Longer Available
Location

41783 Expectation Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Luxury Brick-front Carnegie Model End-Unit Townhouse in a Mountain View, Kirkpatrick Farms Community, with a 8 Foot Bump out on All 3 Levels. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level with a multi view/see through gas fireplace. Fully finished walkout basement with a bedroom & a full bath. Luxurious Master Suite with separate glass Shower and a soaking tub. HOA amenities include a community center with a swimming pool, numerous tot lots, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and interconnecting trails around the many ponds. Pinebrook Elementary school is conveniently located in the neighborhood. Kirkpatrick Farms is accessible to several major highways and Dulles Airport, with shopping, restaurants, and grocery nearby, as well as, horseback riding, dog parks, rivers and historic towns nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have any available units?
41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have?
Some of 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE offer parking?
No, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE has a pool.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

