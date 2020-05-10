41783 EXPECTATION SQUARE

Amenities

Luxury Brick-front Carnegie Model End-Unit Townhouse in a Mountain View, Kirkpatrick Farms Community, with a 8 Foot Bump out on All 3 Levels. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level with a multi view/see through gas fireplace. Fully finished walkout basement with a bedroom & a full bath. Luxurious Master Suite with separate glass Shower and a soaking tub. HOA amenities include a community center with a swimming pool, numerous tot lots, basketball and tennis courts, ball fields, and interconnecting trails around the many ponds. Pinebrook Elementary school is conveniently located in the neighborhood. Kirkpatrick Farms is accessible to several major highways and Dulles Airport, with shopping, restaurants, and grocery nearby, as well as, horseback riding, dog parks, rivers and historic towns nearby.