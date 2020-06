Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Come take a look at me! Immaculate- beautiful 'Avery' model -looks and feels like new- Three finished levels over 2800 square feet with bumpout * Hardwoods on main level * Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar in Kitchen too * Walkout lower level rec room w/gas fireplace and bathroom. This house even has a garage, call today to tour!