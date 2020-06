25325 PATRIOT TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

BRIGHT & STYLISH 2 LEVEL HOME FOR RENT IN POPULAR KIRKPATRICK FARMS. MAIN LEVEL ENTRY (LESS STAIRS!) WITH OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, DINING, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR. LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/ 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, SPA-LIKE EN SUITE BATHROOM. UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY, PLUS 2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS. FRENCH DOOR TO BALCONY. 1 CAR GARAGE + PLENTIFUL PARKING. 1,632 SQ FT! COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, TOT LOT, TRAILS, POND, ETC. LIVE NEAR DULLES LANDING (WALMART, TJ MAXX, HOME GOODS, PURE BARRE, PETSMART, ABC, DUNKIN DONUTS, ETC!). NO SMOKING. PETS CASE BY CASE. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. PLEASE MAKE APPLICATION ONLINE ON THE LONG & FOSTER WEBSITE.