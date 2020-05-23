25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom end unit townhouse offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking, located in Stone Ridge. The interior features 3 finished levels and more than 2,800 sq. ft. The main level includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and a built-in pantry. The attached family room features a gas fireplace and mantel with door that leads to rear deck overlooking fenced yard. The upper level includes a master suite with vaulted ceilings and 3 walk-in closets, newly renovated guest bath, 2 guest rooms and a front loading washer and dryer. The lower level offers a finished recreation room, full bath and a large storage closet. ***Many New Upgrades: kitchen refrigerator, carpeting, flooring, renovated 3rd floor hallway bathroom, and freshly painted*** Amenities include: 3 swimming pools, clubhouse with fitness center, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails. Loudoun County Transit operates morning and late afternoon rush hour service from park and ride lots in Stone Ridge to destinations that include the Wiehle-Reston East and West Falls Church Metro-rail Stations as well as stops in Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C. Available 07/1/2020.