25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE

25135 Hummocky Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

25135 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom end unit townhouse offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking, located in Stone Ridge. The interior features 3 finished levels and more than 2,800 sq. ft. The main level includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and a built-in pantry. The attached family room features a gas fireplace and mantel with door that leads to rear deck overlooking fenced yard. The upper level includes a master suite with vaulted ceilings and 3 walk-in closets, newly renovated guest bath, 2 guest rooms and a front loading washer and dryer. The lower level offers a finished recreation room, full bath and a large storage closet. ***Many New Upgrades: kitchen refrigerator, carpeting, flooring, renovated 3rd floor hallway bathroom, and freshly painted*** Amenities include: 3 swimming pools, clubhouse with fitness center, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails. Loudoun County Transit operates morning and late afternoon rush hour service from park and ride lots in Stone Ridge to destinations that include the Wiehle-Reston East and West Falls Church Metro-rail Stations as well as stops in Rosslyn, Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Washington, D.C. Available 07/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have any available units?
25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have?
Some of 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25135 HUMMOCKY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

