Stone Ridge, VA
25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

25030 Mineral Springs Circle
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

25030 Mineral Springs Circle, Stone Ridge, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
A diamond of a rental - 3 levels of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, private washer and dryer along with some other awesome perks! The basement is occupied and do not share any of the amenities above. Why rent a townhouse when you have close to 3000sqft of living space? The rental includes HOA amenities (lawn care, pool, clubhouse, gym) and the rental covers electricity, water, gas and internet. Keep reading :)The home is designed for entertainment and family life. The main level boasts a great parlor where you can dine, play pool or have large gatherings. Behind this gem you will find a huge gourmet kitchen that houses a stainless steel double oven, refrigerator that autofills your water and an island where the chef has an abundant amount of space for their epicurean delights. Across from the kitchen you find a relaxing living area with a beautiful gas fireplace that leads to your outdoor tiki patio. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 that share a jack and jill bathroom, the laundry room and the grandious master bedroom. This master suite has 1 large and 1 enormous walk in closet with a custom designed system. The master ensuite bathroom has separate vanities, closed water closet, sunken tub and separate shower. Additionally, there is a sitting room that is closed off by beautiful barn doors. As you peek inside, there is a long builtin desk area but don~t let that fool you as you can sit and relax in this zen room. But there~s more~you can walk through the french doors and accesss a fully screened balcony perfect for relaxing. Walk up one more flight and you~ve reached euphoria! Enjoy those theater, karaoke or bar scenes along with an extra bedroom and bath. This is where entertainment happens when you and your family/guests are not shooting pool in the great parlor. Last but not least is the big 2 car garage. Tour right away! The property is also for sale if you want to be an owner and landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
