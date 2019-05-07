25030 MINERAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

A diamond of a rental - 3 levels of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, private washer and dryer along with some other awesome perks! The basement is occupied and do not share any of the amenities above. Why rent a townhouse when you have close to 3000sqft of living space? The rental includes HOA amenities (lawn care, pool, clubhouse, gym) and the rental covers electricity, water, gas and internet. Keep reading :)The home is designed for entertainment and family life. The main level boasts a great parlor where you can dine, play pool or have large gatherings. Behind this gem you will find a huge gourmet kitchen that houses a stainless steel double oven, refrigerator that autofills your water and an island where the chef has an abundant amount of space for their epicurean delights. Across from the kitchen you find a relaxing living area with a beautiful gas fireplace that leads to your outdoor tiki patio. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 that share a jack and jill bathroom, the laundry room and the grandious master bedroom. This master suite has 1 large and 1 enormous walk in closet with a custom designed system. The master ensuite bathroom has separate vanities, closed water closet, sunken tub and separate shower. Additionally, there is a sitting room that is closed off by beautiful barn doors. As you peek inside, there is a long builtin desk area but don~t let that fool you as you can sit and relax in this zen room. But there~s more~you can walk through the french doors and accesss a fully screened balcony perfect for relaxing. Walk up one more flight and you~ve reached euphoria! Enjoy those theater, karaoke or bar scenes along with an extra bedroom and bath. This is where entertainment happens when you and your family/guests are not shooting pool in the great parlor. Last but not least is the big 2 car garage. Tour right away! The property is also for sale if you want to be an owner and landlord.