24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET

24726 Marshy Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

24726 Marshy Hope Street, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, Detached two car garage situated on a premium lot that backs to trees, Light and Bright, Shows like a model home, ONE level living, Hardwoods thru out, High Ceilings, HUGE country kitchen with White cabs, LUX bath, Master suite with BIG walk in closet and exit to out door living, All seasons room and Deck with Fire Place, Upgraded stainless steel appliances and Gourmet Kitchen, All bathrooms with upgraded ceramic tiles, All Yard Maintenance is included in the HOA fee, Enjoy Stone Ridge amenities, lots of parking, within walking distance to all schools, shopping, parks, library, day care and commuter bus lot,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have any available units?
24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have?
Some of 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET offers parking.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have a pool?
No, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have accessible units?
No, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
