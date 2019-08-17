24726 MARSHY HOPE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, Detached two car garage situated on a premium lot that backs to trees, Light and Bright, Shows like a model home, ONE level living, Hardwoods thru out, High Ceilings, HUGE country kitchen with White cabs, LUX bath, Master suite with BIG walk in closet and exit to out door living, All seasons room and Deck with Fire Place, Upgraded stainless steel appliances and Gourmet Kitchen, All bathrooms with upgraded ceramic tiles, All Yard Maintenance is included in the HOA fee, Enjoy Stone Ridge amenities, lots of parking, within walking distance to all schools, shopping, parks, library, day care and commuter bus lot,