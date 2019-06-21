24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

End Unit .. 3 level 2 car garage townhouse Stunning Perfect Spacious available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2384 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury, Main Floor Gleaming Hardwood. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. 1 half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen, Walks Out to Huge Deck. Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with separate Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level walk out w/ recreation room gas fireplace and walk out to excellent yard. Large Recreation room with Laminate Floors walks out the Huge Back Yard. Community has Access to Pool/Fitness ctr/Tennis courts, Public Transport to DC and Wiehle Metro, County library and shops at Walk Distance. Call Today to Tour Today!