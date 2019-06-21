All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE

24701 Kings Canyon Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24701 Kings Canyon Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End Unit .. 3 level 2 car garage townhouse Stunning Perfect Spacious available for rent in the sought-after amenity-rich Stone Ridge community. 2384 SQFT on 3 Levels of Luxury, Main Floor Gleaming Hardwood. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths on upper level. 1 half bath in main lvl. Traditional Floor plan Kitchen, Walks Out to Huge Deck. Spacious Kitchen with sitting area. Expanded Master Suite with separate Walk In Closets & Luxury Master Bath. Upper level laundry. Lower level walk out w/ recreation room gas fireplace and walk out to excellent yard. Large Recreation room with Laminate Floors walks out the Huge Back Yard. Community has Access to Pool/Fitness ctr/Tennis courts, Public Transport to DC and Wiehle Metro, County library and shops at Walk Distance. Call Today to Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have any available units?
24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have?
Some of 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24701 KINGS CANYON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia