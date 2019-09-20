24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ONE CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE. BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 3 BED AND 3.5 BATH. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER.HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL.REC-ROOM OPENS TO A WALK OUT PATIO. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD AND A DECK. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH A LOT OF AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COUNTY LIBRARY AND HOSPITAL.