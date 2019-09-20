All apartments in Stone Ridge
Find more places like 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Ridge, VA
/
24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE

24676 Nettle Mill Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Ridge
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24676 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105
Stone Ridge North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE. BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 3 BED AND 3.5 BATH. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER.HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL.REC-ROOM OPENS TO A WALK OUT PATIO. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD AND A DECK. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH A LOT OF AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COUNTY LIBRARY AND HOSPITAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Ridge.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stone Ridge 2 BedroomsStone Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Stone Ridge Accessible ApartmentsStone Ridge Apartments with Gym
Stone Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia