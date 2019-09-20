24676 Nettle Mill Square, Stone Ridge, VA 20105 Stone Ridge North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE. BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 3 BED AND 3.5 BATH. NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER.HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL.REC-ROOM OPENS TO A WALK OUT PATIO. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD AND A DECK. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH A LOT OF AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE COUNTY LIBRARY AND HOSPITAL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have any available units?
24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
24676 NETTLE MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.