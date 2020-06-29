All apartments in Sterling
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE

45825 Sterling Bridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

45825 Sterling Bridge Place, Sterling, VA 20164

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All utilities included! Over 1200 sqft of living space. Beautiful, fully renovated unit in the basement of a large house. 2 separate rooms/bedrooms, large and open living/dining area. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. Full-size, brand new kitchen. separate front-loading washer and dryer in unit. Completely separate entrance. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Close to main roads and a few large shopping centers. Enjoy this luxury living with no additional payment other than your rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sterling, VA.
What amenities does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
