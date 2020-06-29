45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated

All utilities included! Over 1200 sqft of living space. Beautiful, fully renovated unit in the basement of a large house. 2 separate rooms/bedrooms, large and open living/dining area. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. Full-size, brand new kitchen. separate front-loading washer and dryer in unit. Completely separate entrance. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Close to main roads and a few large shopping centers. Enjoy this luxury living with no additional payment other than your rent!