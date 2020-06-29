45825 STERLING BRIDGE PLACE

Amenities
All utilities included! Over 1200 sqft of living space. Beautiful, fully renovated unit in the basement of a large house. 2 separate rooms/bedrooms, large and open living/dining area. Hardwood floor throughout the unit. Full-size, brand new kitchen. separate front-loading washer and dryer in unit. Completely separate entrance. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Close to main roads and a few large shopping centers. Enjoy this luxury living with no additional payment other than your rent!