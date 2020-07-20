304 Tramore Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Single Family Home



Beautiful colonial in Connemara Woods! Family room with vaulted ceiling, open kitchen,dining area. Enjoy the deck and landscaped, fenced backyard year round. Large sun room off kitchen/FR area. 4 BR/2 baths up, finished basement has rec room, laundry/storage area and another room that could be an office or exercise room. Nearby is shopping, Algonkian Pkwy and Rt. 7.

No Pets Allowed



