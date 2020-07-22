All apartments in Stafford County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes

100 Timberlake St · (540) 701-2794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203-302 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 1001-102 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 105-102 · Avail. now

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
online portal
tennis court
Arbor Grove Apartments offers two, three, and four bedroom apartments & town homes in Stafford, VA. Each floor plan comes complete with options of a balcony or patio. This pet friendly community is equipped with a bark park for your furry family member.

Call or stop by today, tour one of our great apartments or town homes and see why Arbor Grove is the only place to call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Assigned parking: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
