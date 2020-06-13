/
3 bedroom apartments
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
1 Unit Available
8012 PEMBROKE CIRCLE
8012 Pembroke Circle, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
Charming Colonial on a secluded 2-acre lot! Well-maintained with a spacious living area and open kitchen. 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with full bath. Beautiful deck with gazebo overlooking secluded woods.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
14 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
28 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
205 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
1 Unit Available
10601 SUMAC COURT
10601 Sumac Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
This place is absolutely lovely! Well cared for on a large partially wooded cul-de-sac lot with an adorable creek and tons of privacy! Front load washer and dryer will stay along with lawn mower and gazebo tent. Ready for occupancy July 1.
1 Unit Available
10652 Wakeman Drive
10652 Wakeman Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1726 sqft
Three story town house - Close to Massaponax Shopping/Restaurantes - Lovely three floor town house with views of scenic water front. New carpet throughout the home. The entire home has been freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
10701 Holleybrooke Dr
10701 Holleybrooke Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
Beautiful freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home in the Holleybrooke subdivision. Brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious deck and huge yard to enjoy the great outdoors. No pets.
1 Unit Available
10701 LOCUST COURT
10701 Locust Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
Lovely, well maintained split level home features 9Ft cathedral ceilings, BEAUTIFUL ceramic flooring in kitchen, OVER-SIZED Master bedroom (12x25ft). 2 bedrooms upstairs/ 2 bedrooms downstairs.
1 Unit Available
7203 PULLEN DRIVE
7203 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Charming colonial style home. Location is convenient to shopping & schools. There is a large master suite, private rear yard, and a realzing country front porch. 30min~ to Quatico, Fort AP Hill, Woodbridge, & Culpeper.
1 Unit Available
10031 GANDER COURT
10031 Gander Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1821 sqft
End unit 3 level townhome in Salem Fields! Features fireplace with gas logs, garage and much more! Available immediately. Pets considered case by case. Convenient to I95 and shopping. Single applicants must complete separate applications.
1 Unit Available
12011 STANSBURY DRIVE
12011 Stansbury Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
You'll love this newly renovated rambler with hard wood flooring and all new stainless steel, energy efficient appliances.
1 Unit Available
6311 HOT SPRING LANE
6311 Hot Spring Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
BEAUTIFUL fully updated colonial in sought after Salem Fields neighborhood Featutes 3 bedrms upstairs, Stainless steel appliances, Partially finished basement with LARGE room & full bath, 2 car garage & fully fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
10421 WOODLAKE COURT
10421 Woodlake Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
WOW! Come see this amazing 5 bedroom home before it's gone! Approaching 4,000 sq/ft (basement is unfinished, mostly open space- so much room for activities!), this home has plenty of room to roam. Every room has updates and upgrades.
1 Unit Available
11708 GERANIUM STREET
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its finest!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Baths, gleaming hardwood floors in living area, beautiful Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with serene wooded backyard. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
5809 DEEP CREEK DRIVE
5809 Deep Creek Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
Luxurious, well maintained 5,000+ sq ft Colonial SFH at The Estates at Lee's Parke, featuring 5 BRs and 3.
1 Unit Available
10721 WAKEMAN DR
10721 Wakeman Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brick front End unit townhouse with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths Ceramic tile in Foyer Bathrooms and kitchen Family room with corner fireplace sliding glass door to fenced back yard Large living room and dining room kitchen with lots of cabinet
1 Unit Available
213 GREEN ARBOR DRIVE
213 Green Arbor Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
DUPLEX in The Timbers - Recently renovated DUPLEX with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Only 1 small pet will be considered. Driveway is shared with the other duplex. Available 06/01/2020.
1 Unit Available
7109 SMITH STATION ROAD
7109 Smith Station Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
THIS AMAZING REMODELED HOME IS MUCH LARGER THAN IT APPEARS! SITUATED ON OVER ONE ACRE OF LAND, IT HAS ALL THE FEATURES YOU WANT, INCLUDING ADA ACCESSIBILITY FROM THE GARAGE FOR MOBILITY CHALLENGES AND/OR EASY TRANSPORT OF GOODS INTO THE HOUSE.
1 Unit Available
11211 KINGS CREST COURT
11211 Kings Crest Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1520 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
