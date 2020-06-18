43381 HYLAND HILLS STREET

Amenities

Bright and light filled 4 BR / 3.5 BA home in sought after South Riding. Wonderfully appointed interior with Three levels. beautiful hardwoods in two story foyer and staircase. Spacious kitchen with center island. Large family room with wall of windows looking to the back yard. It has a cozy gas fireplace and open to the kitchen. Formal living & dining rooms. Huge Master BR with two over-sized walk-in closets. Luxury master bath with shower and soaking tub. Good sized additional bedrooms with ample closet space. Efficient Gas cooking / heating. Lower Level has large in-law suite / Teen suite with Full Bath. Patio off kitchen. Fenced, beautifully landscaped yard. Hyland Hills Pool with splash area and elementary school are walking distance. Pets Case by Case.