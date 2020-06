Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Plan ahead-move in no earlier than August 1, 2020. Great townhome in popular South Riding, open design, large island in the kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, neutral decor, move-in ready!! Three bedrooms on the upper level, 2 full baths, main level powder room, gorgeous and spacious Trex Deck, 2 car rear load garage, office in lower level with laundry and access to the garage, backs to trees! lawn mowing and internet included. NO PETS.