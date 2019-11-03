42948 MILTEC TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready to move in. Beautiful large bright end unit 3 level TH with 2 attached car garages. New paint, new carpet. wood floor on main level. First level has a 4th bedroom. open floor plan living room and dinning room. Gourmet kitchen with center island, separate breakfast area and walk out to maintenance free deck. Extra parking in front. Across from Dulles South Recreation center. Close to shopping, community pool, schools. No pets. No smoking. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/