Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:43 PM

42948 MILTEC TERRACE

42948 Miltec Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42948 Miltec Terrace, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready to move in. Beautiful large bright end unit 3 level TH with 2 attached car garages. New paint, new carpet. wood floor on main level. First level has a 4th bedroom. open floor plan living room and dinning room. Gourmet kitchen with center island, separate breakfast area and walk out to maintenance free deck. Extra parking in front. Across from Dulles South Recreation center. Close to shopping, community pool, schools. No pets. No smoking. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have any available units?
42948 MILTEC TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have?
Some of 42948 MILTEC TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42948 MILTEC TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42948 MILTEC TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42948 MILTEC TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42948 MILTEC TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42948 MILTEC TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

