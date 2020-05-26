42758 SHALER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen. Eat-In, Kitchen -Island, Kitchen - living space, sliding glass door opens to awesome rear deck. Beautiful hardwood floors onwhole main level. Open floor plan Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and "spa-like" master bath.Lower level is huge, windowed walk out basement. So many amenities in sought after South Riding! This oneshines! Must SeeExcuse us for the mess tenants are moving out.