Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:51 PM

42758 SHALER STREET

42758 Shaler Street · (703) 256-6247
Location

42758 Shaler Street, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Appointments only, please call lister. Fabulous Brick Town-home for Rent. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 3.5 BathsPlus 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Family Room Off Kitchen. Eat-In, Kitchen -Island, Kitchen - living space, sliding glass door opens to awesome rear deck. Beautiful hardwood floors onwhole main level. Open floor plan Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk-in closet and "spa-like" master bath.Lower level is huge, windowed walk out basement. So many amenities in sought after South Riding! This oneshines! Must SeeExcuse us for the mess tenants are moving out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42758 SHALER STREET have any available units?
42758 SHALER STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42758 SHALER STREET have?
Some of 42758 SHALER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42758 SHALER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42758 SHALER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42758 SHALER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 42758 SHALER STREET does offer parking.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET have a pool?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET have accessible units?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42758 SHALER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 42758 SHALER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
