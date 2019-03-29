42639 LANCASTER RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool garage tennis court

Owner will consider 12 ~ 36-month lease. Less than 2 years old townhouse in upscale neighborhood built by Toll brother. It has 4 levels, backing to open area with a playground. Hardwood floors on the main level, Gourmet kitchen with granite expanded countertop, 42 inch raised panel cabinets. Fourth level loft (can be used as an additional bedroom) with full bath and rooftop terrace. Third level with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry. Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, Ground level with great room with full bath and 2 car garage. Walking distance to day care center, community club house, tennis court, basket-ball court and community swimming pool.