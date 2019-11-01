42472 UNICORN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

NEW CARPETS! Enjoy all of the amenities South Riding offers when you choose this beautiful home! The two-level foyer offers a grand entry way to an open floor plan, hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen and breakfast room. Separate, elegant dining room. Stunning two-level family room with custom floo r to ceiling stone fireplace. The full wall of windows provides ample natural lighting. Fully Finished Basement! New deck, fenced in lawn. Newly furnishe d master bedroom closet. New HVACs 2018. Move in ready, recently new paint and new carpets. What I love about this home: This home is a block away from elementary school, walking distance to the brand new Dulles South Recreation and Community Ce nter building, which contains pools, rock climbing walls, gym, classes and more. Down the street from a park, with safe neighborhood, and loving neighbors.