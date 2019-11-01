All apartments in South Riding
42472 UNICORN DRIVE

42472 Unicorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42472 Unicorn Drive, South Riding, VA 20152
South Riding

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
NEW CARPETS! Enjoy all of the amenities South Riding offers when you choose this beautiful home! The two-level foyer offers a grand entry way to an open floor plan, hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen and breakfast room. Separate, elegant dining room. Stunning two-level family room with custom floo r to ceiling stone fireplace. The full wall of windows provides ample natural lighting. Fully Finished Basement! New deck, fenced in lawn. Newly furnishe d master bedroom closet. New HVACs 2018. Move in ready, recently new paint and new carpets. What I love about this home: This home is a block away from elementary school, walking distance to the brand new Dulles South Recreation and Community Ce nter building, which contains pools, rock climbing walls, gym, classes and more. Down the street from a park, with safe neighborhood, and loving neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have any available units?
42472 UNICORN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Riding, VA.
What amenities does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have?
Some of 42472 UNICORN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42472 UNICORN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42472 UNICORN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42472 UNICORN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Riding.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42472 UNICORN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42472 UNICORN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

