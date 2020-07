Amenities

Perfect location~ 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage, 2 lvl TH w/ nice upgrades and in a sought after neighborhood with 10 point rating public schools system and lot of amenities. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, under mount sink, designer ceramic tiles in all baths. Next to route 50 walkable to shopping center, pharmacies, restaurants, children activities, medical amenities.MUST WEAR FACE MASK AND REMOVE SHOES! Make sure NO FEVER NO COUGH