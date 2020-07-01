620 Haven Mews Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in area. Also, you will find plenty of entertaining space with an open dining/living room. Spacious one car garage. Convenient to Interstates (64/95/295) and highly sought after Henrico County Public Schools.