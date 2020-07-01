620 Haven Mews Cir

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in area. Also, you will find plenty of entertaining space with an open dining/living room. Spacious one car garage. Convenient to Interstates (64/95/295) and highly sought after Henrico County Public Schools.