620 Haven Mews Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM

620 Haven Mews Cir

620 Haven Mews Circle · No Longer Available
Location

620 Haven Mews Circle, Short Pump, VA 23059
Twin Hickory

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in area. Also, you will find plenty of entertaining space with an open dining/living room. Spacious one car garage. Convenient to Interstates (64/95/295) and highly sought after Henrico County Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have any available units?
620 Haven Mews Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Short Pump, VA.
What amenities does 620 Haven Mews Cir have?
Some of 620 Haven Mews Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Haven Mews Cir currently offering any rent specials?
620 Haven Mews Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Haven Mews Cir pet-friendly?
No, 620 Haven Mews Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Pump.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir offer parking?
Yes, 620 Haven Mews Cir offers parking.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Haven Mews Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have a pool?
No, 620 Haven Mews Cir does not have a pool.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have accessible units?
No, 620 Haven Mews Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Haven Mews Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Haven Mews Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Haven Mews Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
