Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:20 PM

1909 Liesfeld Parkway

1909 Liesfeld Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA 23233

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Three-level Norwood model townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a spacious recreation room and a full bath. The main level has cascading stairs and four decorative columns beautifully accenting the expansive formal living and dining rooms. The large eat-in kitchen features an island with a breakfast bar and opens into the oversized family room. A half bath is located just off the kitchen. On the upper level, the luxurious owner's suite features a walk-in closet, Roman shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and the laundry room complete the upper level. The Clubhouse has a Fitness Facility, Movie Theater, Pool Tables, TV's. Perfect location to be able to walk to anywhere in the desirable heart of Short Pump. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have any available units?
1909 Liesfeld Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Short Pump, VA.
What amenities does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have?
Some of 1909 Liesfeld Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Liesfeld Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Liesfeld Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Liesfeld Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway offers parking.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have a pool?
No, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Liesfeld Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Liesfeld Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
