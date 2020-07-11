1909 Liesfeld Parkway

Amenities

Three-level Norwood model townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a spacious recreation room and a full bath. The main level has cascading stairs and four decorative columns beautifully accenting the expansive formal living and dining rooms. The large eat-in kitchen features an island with a breakfast bar and opens into the oversized family room. A half bath is located just off the kitchen. On the upper level, the luxurious owner's suite features a walk-in closet, Roman shower and dual vanity. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and the laundry room complete the upper level. The Clubhouse has a Fitness Facility, Movie Theater, Pool Tables, TV's. Perfect location to be able to walk to anywhere in the desirable heart of Short Pump. Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Due to circumstances related to COVID 19 we currently have limited office staffing. Instead of calling, please go to our website to get information about showing availability and home information.



