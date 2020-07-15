/
3 bedroom apartments
253 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1421 sqft
Available NOW for lease: WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,310
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1338 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
2803 Flagmaker Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
2803 Flagmaker Dr.
Boulevard Manor
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
NEW PICTURES TO SHOW OFF THIS CUTIE! * Beautiful and Convenient Boulevard Manor Detached Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room *
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.
Madison Manor
1010 N QUINTANA ST
1010 North Quintana Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
JUST LISTED! FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ARLINGTON GEM. LIGHT, BRIGHT, OPEN & UPDATED. VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND SHOWS LIKE IT. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & SILESTONE COUNTER-TOPS. GLEAMING HARDWOODS.
Dominion Hills
5953 10TH ST N
5953 10th Street North, Arlington, VA
Dominion Hills
871 N LARRIMORE ST
871 North Larrimore Street, Arlington, VA
Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor.
3320 SPRING LANE
3320 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Very spacious all brick end unit townhouse w 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Excellent living spaces. Three finished levels. Hardwood floors on main and upper level, carpet on lower level, 2 fireplaces. Great deck in fenced rear area.
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.
Boulevard Manor
5956 WILSON BOULEVARD N
5956 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA
Recently updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath rambler in Dominion Hills. Hdwd floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen w/granite. Carport entrance to front and kitchen doors. Spacious living room w/fireplace.
Boulevard Manor
6028 1ST STREET N
6028 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
FRESH NEW PAINT & CARPET! A very rare oasis in the city-beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac on a large landscaped, wooded corner lot, 1 car garage. Formal Living/ Dining rooms, large kitchen w/eat-in area/family room.
Boulevard Manor
204 N LIBERTY STREET
204 North Liberty Street, Arlington, VA
Totally renovated 4/5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom colonial in Spy Hill Subdivison in Arlington. Main level is lrm, drm, kitchen, breakfast room open to a family room with a fpl. Steps out to small manageable rear yard.
Glencarlyn
5921 3RD STREET S
5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington.
Lake Barcroft
3621 STANFORD CIRCLE
3621 Stanford Circle, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3100 sqft
Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live on Lake Barcroft! Lower level unit offered at $4,000 a month. Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3,100 sqft with an open floor plan and separate entrances.
Dominion Hills
1030 N MADISON ST
1030 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac by the path, this home has it all.... totally renovated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors on main and upper level, lower level family room with built-ins and wet bar.
Lake Barcroft
3035 HAZELTON ST
3035 Hazelton Street, Lake Barcroft, VA
JUST ON THE MARKET! SUBURBAN OASIS. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME WITH 1-CAR GARAGE ON QUAINT WOODED CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN BUFFALO HILL (IN THE SLEEPY HOLLOW AREA), *WELL-MAINTAINED *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,033
1598 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1495 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Waverly Hills
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1570 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
