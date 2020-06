Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath. Full size washer/dryer on bedroom level. Huge lower level rec-room, den, & 3rd full bath. Walk-out to private patio. Deck off living room. Mins to Rosslyn/DC. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.