Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room

3043 Holly St Available 09/03/20 Wonderfully Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after Lee Blvd Heights - Wonderfully Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after Lee Blvd Heights*Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, recess lighting & LOTS of natural sunlight throughout! Large & Open Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & work desk*Cozy family room with custom built-ins, ample windows, cozy fireplace & patio doors leading to deck & private backyard*Formal Dining Room with chair rail*Master suite with skylights & cathedral ceilings & Palladian window*LUX Master suite bath with dual vanity, tiled shower & soaking tub with waterfall feature*Finished basement full bedroom, full bathroom, game room & large storage room*This 1/4 acre lot features a fenced backyard oasis with large deck, patio, beautifully landscaped & private oasis! Close to Seven Corners and Bailey's Crossroads dining, nightlife, shopping, gyms, parks, and more! Easy access to Arlington Blvd/50, Leesburg Pike, Rt. 66, and Metro! LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*No Cats*Small Dogs considered with pet deposit**VIRTUAL TOUR: ttps://share.icloud.com/photos/02YidP7GBU0u_GBHxFoKBFwkg*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES AT SHOWING*



*AVAILABLE 9.3.2020*



No Cats Allowed



