3043 Holly St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3043 Holly St

3043 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Holly Street, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
3043 Holly St Available 09/03/20 Wonderfully Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after Lee Blvd Heights - Wonderfully Spacious 4 bedroom 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after Lee Blvd Heights*Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint, recess lighting & LOTS of natural sunlight throughout! Large & Open Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & work desk*Cozy family room with custom built-ins, ample windows, cozy fireplace & patio doors leading to deck & private backyard*Formal Dining Room with chair rail*Master suite with skylights & cathedral ceilings & Palladian window*LUX Master suite bath with dual vanity, tiled shower & soaking tub with waterfall feature*Finished basement full bedroom, full bathroom, game room & large storage room*This 1/4 acre lot features a fenced backyard oasis with large deck, patio, beautifully landscaped & private oasis! Close to Seven Corners and Bailey's Crossroads dining, nightlife, shopping, gyms, parks, and more! Easy access to Arlington Blvd/50, Leesburg Pike, Rt. 66, and Metro! LAWNCARE INCLUDED IN RENT*No Cats*Small Dogs considered with pet deposit**VIRTUAL TOUR: ttps://share.icloud.com/photos/02YidP7GBU0u_GBHxFoKBFwkg*VISITORS MUST WEAR MASKS & REMOVE SHOES AT SHOWING*

*AVAILABLE 9.3.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5867318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Holly St have any available units?
3043 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 3043 Holly St have?
Some of 3043 Holly St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 3043 Holly St offer parking?
No, 3043 Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 3043 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Holly St have a pool?
No, 3043 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 3043 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 3043 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 Holly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 Holly St does not have units with air conditioning.
