3037 FEDERAL HILL DR.

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Brick townhouse located in close-in community. Open Floor Model shows , Refinished kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances , Large Eat-In Breakfast Area with a lots of Windows !!! Hardwood covers main floor and stairs to the basement that has brick wood burning fire place. Basement has bedroom and full bath and huge living area with sliding door that leads to the private fenced brick patio. Upper level with fresh new carpets and large master bedroom suite. Great location! Only Minutes to DC, and Amazon Headquarter. Convenient to shopping . Location is Near both East Falls Church and Ballston Metro.