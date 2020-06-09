All apartments in Seven Corners
Find more places like
3037 FEDERAL HILL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seven Corners, VA
/
3037 FEDERAL HILL DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

3037 FEDERAL HILL DR

3037 Federal Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seven Corners
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3037 Federal Hill Drive, Seven Corners, VA 22044
Seven Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brick townhouse located in close-in community. Open Floor Model shows , Refinished kitchen with Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances , Large Eat-In Breakfast Area with a lots of Windows !!! Hardwood covers main floor and stairs to the basement that has brick wood burning fire place. Basement has bedroom and full bath and huge living area with sliding door that leads to the private fenced brick patio. Upper level with fresh new carpets and large master bedroom suite. Great location! Only Minutes to DC, and Amazon Headquarter. Convenient to shopping . Location is Near both East Falls Church and Ballston Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have any available units?
3037 FEDERAL HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seven Corners, VA.
What amenities does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have?
Some of 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
3037 FEDERAL HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seven Corners.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR offers parking.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have a pool?
No, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 FEDERAL HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Seven Corners 2 BedroomsSeven Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeven Corners 3 BedroomsSeven Corners Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeven Corners Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America