Fantastic close in location. End brick townhouse, hardwood floors in the living room and dining room, updated windows and blinds. Large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator. Separate dining room. Wonderful room sizes. Large rec room with built-in counter and sliding glass door to private fenced patio. Lower level has a full bath and wonderful sauna (as is). Bonus Room. Great location - only minutes from DC/Pentagon. owner will consider pets, no smokers.