2026 East Nine Mile Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Sandston Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a corner lot available NOW! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick access to Interstate 64, 295, Route 60. Minutes from the Richmond International Airport and close to all of your shopping and dining need at White Oak Village.



Recently renovated features include new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new light fixtures, new roof and more. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Step to the cozy dining room that leads to the updated kitchen complete with tiled floors, new countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Off of the kitchen leads to the laundry room with washer and dryer to convey.



Down the hallway leads to three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Full hallway bathroom with gorgeous tiled floor and tiled shower/tub combo.



Rear access leads to a deck that overlooks the fenced-in backyard with plenty of space to host and entertain or relax and unwind at the end of the day. Side access to the driveway as well.



Do NOT wait on this one as it will NOT last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!



$50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all parties over the age of 18 years old, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no pets. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Karen Cramer.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



No Pets Allowed



