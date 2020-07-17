All apartments in Sandston
Home
/
Sandston, VA
/
2026 East Nine Mile Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2026 East Nine Mile Road

2026 East Nine Mile Road · No Longer Available
Location

2026 East Nine Mile Road, Sandston, VA 23150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Sandston Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a corner lot available NOW! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick access to Interstate 64, 295, Route 60. Minutes from the Richmond International Airport and close to all of your shopping and dining need at White Oak Village.

Recently renovated features include new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new light fixtures, new roof and more. Walk in the front door to the spacious living room with plenty of natural light. Step to the cozy dining room that leads to the updated kitchen complete with tiled floors, new countertops, new cabinets and new appliances. Off of the kitchen leads to the laundry room with washer and dryer to convey.

Down the hallway leads to three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Full hallway bathroom with gorgeous tiled floor and tiled shower/tub combo.

Rear access leads to a deck that overlooks the fenced-in backyard with plenty of space to host and entertain or relax and unwind at the end of the day. Side access to the driveway as well.

Do NOT wait on this one as it will NOT last long, schedule a time to view it TODAY!

$50 non-refundable application fee to apply for all parties over the age of 18 years old, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Sorry, no pets. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up before the move-in date. Professionally Offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Karen Cramer.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have any available units?
2026 East Nine Mile Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandston, VA.
What amenities does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have?
Some of 2026 East Nine Mile Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 East Nine Mile Road currently offering any rent specials?
2026 East Nine Mile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 East Nine Mile Road pet-friendly?
No, 2026 East Nine Mile Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandston.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road offer parking?
No, 2026 East Nine Mile Road does not offer parking.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 East Nine Mile Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have a pool?
No, 2026 East Nine Mile Road does not have a pool.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have accessible units?
No, 2026 East Nine Mile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 East Nine Mile Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 East Nine Mile Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2026 East Nine Mile Road has units with air conditioning.
