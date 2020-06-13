373 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with balcony
Rose Hill is the largest and most popular of the subdivisions in Fairfax County, VA. In other words, it's where the party's at!
Located in the picturesque southwest corner of Virginia, the city of Rose Hill, VA is surrounded by natural beauty offering majestic views of the nearby Appalachian Mountains and spectacular scenery. Despite the city having a population just north of 20,000, it is still a close-knit community where many of the residents know each other by first name. Rose Hill is a Census Designated Place within Fairfax County, Virginia. Although it is a stand-alone city, it was not established until 1950 when the population split into three subdivisions. Currently, Rose Hill is the largest of the subdivisions in Fairfax county including Wilton Woods, Burgundy Village, Winslow Heights and Kingstowne. Just minutes from the nation's capital, Rose Hill, VA is a popular city for commuters who want to be close to D.C., but still live in a quiet and quaint community. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rose Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.