Apartment List
/
VA
/
rose hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

373 Apartments for rent in Rose Hill, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5763 RIDGE VIEW DRIVE
5763 Ridge View Drive, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Updated and freshly painted, Light & Bright town home w/ 4 BR, 3.5 BA set in a beautiful park community. Gleaming Hardwood floors in dining room and step down living room. Upgraded eat-in Kitchen with Silestone countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5929 WOODFIELD ESTATES DRIVE
5929 Woodfield Estates Drive, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1702 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2.2 Bathrooms 3- LEVEL TH in GREAT ALEXANDRIA location near Van Dorn Metro Station. LARGE deck off living room plus PATIO off the LL Family Room. Recently Painted and remodeled. LARGE kitchen with lots of cabinets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5624 GOVERNORS POND CIRCLE
5624 Governors Pond Circle, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2531 sqft
Beautiful brick front Austen model with 2 car garage backing to trees within walking distance to Metro! Bright & open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Groveton
1 Unit Available
6712 S. KINGS HWY
6712 South Kings Highway, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Beautifully renovated, spacious home, over 3,000 SF-on Top two levels, 4 BRs, 4.5 BA,, Fam. Rm, Lv Rm, Sep Din.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5804 APSLEY HOUSE COURT
5804 Apsley House Court, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1454 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET completed by 5/31! Nicely finished 3-bed 3.5 bath townhouse in Wellington Commons, just off Van Dorn half-mile from beltway and Kingstowne Center, less than 1 mile to the metro.
Results within 1 mile of Rose Hill
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Huntington
53 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Huntington
28 Units Available
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
London Park Apartments
28 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
47 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Foxchase Apartments
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
255 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
City Guide for Rose Hill, VA

Rose Hill is the largest and most popular of the subdivisions in Fairfax County, VA. In other words, it's where the party's at!

Located in the picturesque southwest corner of Virginia, the city of Rose Hill, VA is surrounded by natural beauty offering majestic views of the nearby Appalachian Mountains and spectacular scenery. Despite the city having a population just north of 20,000, it is still a close-knit community where many of the residents know each other by first name. Rose Hill is a Census Designated Place within Fairfax County, Virginia. Although it is a stand-alone city, it was not established until 1950 when the population split into three subdivisions. Currently, Rose Hill is the largest of the subdivisions in Fairfax county including Wilton Woods, Burgundy Village, Winslow Heights and Kingstowne. Just minutes from the nation's capital, Rose Hill, VA is a popular city for commuters who want to be close to D.C., but still live in a quiet and quaint community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rose Hill, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rose Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rose Hill 3 BedroomsRose Hill Apartments with BalconyRose Hill Apartments with Garage
Rose Hill Apartments with GymRose Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRose Hill Apartments with Parking
Rose Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRose Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRose Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America