Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated with new kitchen cabinets,new hardwood floor, new tiles, new carpets and new deck.Just one mile from the Van Dorn Metro Station. Awesome Brick Front Townhouse with 3 levels ,3 Br., 3.5 Ba., very spacious living and dinning room with a cozy fireplace. . Near Kingstown, Fort Belvoir and Spring Field Mall. Very Close to 495.